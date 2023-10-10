Shropshire brewery makes new appointment as part of national mission

Marc Suffolk

Hobsons Brewery, based in Cleobury Mortimer, has named Marc Suffolk as its new sales director.

Marc entered the brewing industry aged 18, and has held a range of senior positions after starting his journey at Britvic Soft Drinks.

He moved on to Aspall Cyder, where he progressed from business development manager through to managing national accounts.

Marc then joined Westons Cider as a field sales manager, before taking the position of head of trade at Vocation Brewery in Yorkshire.

His established career eventually saw him become commercial director at Brew York before trading the rolling Yorkshire Dales for the rich Shropshire countryside.

In his new role, Marc's primary responsibility will be sourcing new key customers and avenues for growth.

He said: “From my first meeting at the brewery I’ve been taken aback by the genuine authenticity that goes into everything done here.

"From the huge sustainability initiative to the support of local suppliers and growers, I have been blown away by the skills, experience, and provenance that I see from the brewing team.

"I couldn’t be more excited to start putting plans into place with the team and getting pints of Hobsons beer in the hands of more drinkers nationwide, whilst staying true to our routes in Cleobury Mortimer.”

Nick Davis, founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “We are delighted to welcome Marc to the team with his wealth of experience and passion for the industry, which aligns perfectly with our values.