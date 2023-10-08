Shrewsbury curry house celebrates after being named county's best at awards ceremony

Third Place restaurant in Shrewsbury has won the National Curry Award for Best Curry House in West Midlands

It is the second time that Third Place in Frankwell has won an NCA, which was founded to celebrate the successes of the UK’s £5 billion curry industry.

Manager Mahfuz Raha, said the award represented the hard work put in by the team at the Shrewsbury restaurant.

"I am very proud of the team. This is a highly prestigious award and is a credit to all the hard work the team has put in," he said. "We have won and NCA before Covid, but this second one means a lot."

He also revealed the favourite dishes ordered by customers at the Shrewsbury restaurant, which was established 20 years ago.

Manager Mahfuz Raha is delighted with the work the team has put in

The restaurant has been going for more than 20 years

"Our chicken tikka masala is our most popular dish, but that is followed very closely by our king prawn jalfrezi," said Mr Raha.

He said staff members from Third Place are set to be presented with their award at the House of Lords on October 16 and will be joined by Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski.