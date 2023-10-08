Notification Settings

Shrewsbury curry house celebrates after being named county's best at awards ceremony

By Richard WilliamsShrewsbury

An Indian restaurant in Shrewsbury is celebrating after being named as Shropshire's best by the National Curry Awards (NCA).

Third Place restaurant in Shrewsbury has won the National Curry Award for Best Curry House in West Midlands

It is the second time that Third Place in Frankwell has won an NCA, which was founded to celebrate the successes of the UK’s £5 billion curry industry.

Manager Mahfuz Raha, said the award represented the hard work put in by the team at the Shrewsbury restaurant.

"I am very proud of the team. This is a highly prestigious award and is a credit to all the hard work the team has put in," he said. "We have won and NCA before Covid, but this second one means a lot."

He also revealed the favourite dishes ordered by customers at the Shrewsbury restaurant, which was established 20 years ago.

Manager Mahfuz Raha is delighted with the work the team has put in
The restaurant has been going for more than 20 years

"Our chicken tikka masala is our most popular dish, but that is followed very closely by our king prawn jalfrezi," said Mr Raha.

He said staff members from Third Place are set to be presented with their award at the House of Lords on October 16 and will be joined by Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski.

The ceremony is also set to attended by celebrities, along with staff and restaurant owners from establishments across the country, who will gather in the Westminster at the award ceremony.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

