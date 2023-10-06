Notification Settings

Cheers to the sun! Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest set for sizzling start

By Megan JonesShrewsburyFood and DrinkPublished:

A warm weekend looks set to offer a welcome boost to boozers as Shropshire's sixth Oktoberfest returns to Shrewsbury Quarry.

Beth Heath and Clare Wells from Shropshire Festivals
Friday evening will see the return of the ever-popular Shropshire Oktoberfest to Shrewsbury.

Up to 12,000 people are expected to descend upon The Quarry to experience what might just be the 'country's biggest beer garden'.

With forecasts predicting an unseasonably warm weekend, revellers could look forward to a warm ending to the festival season.

Beth Heath from Shropshire Festivals, the organisers of Oktoberfest, said that sunshine would be a welcome boost to the celebration.

"Everything is easier and people are always in a better mood," she said.

"It is also our last festival of the season and it would be nice to have a bit of sunshine to finish off.

"We'll have sunshine, 200 different beers, a comedy tent, lots of beer tasting as well as a big screen showing the rugby. It's bigger than it's ever been before.

"We're probably the biggest beer garden in the country."

The festival will also feature a silent disco, dozens of street food stalls and tasty treats from local producers.

"We have loads of local producers - of ale, ciders, wines, gin - we're really about championing local businesses," Beth said.

"But never fear, there's German beer - and loads of lederhosen."

The event, which will kick off at around 5pm on Friday, will feature a range of live music - including classic oompah - across both days.

Shropshire-based indie rock and pop band, Ego Friendly, will play out revellers on Friday with a set inspired by the likes of The Killers, Stereophonics, Jam, U2 and Kings Of Leon.

Much-beloved local band SkaBurst will close the show on Saturday with their classic ska beats.

Festival tickets are still available, For more information visit shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

