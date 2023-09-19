Notification Settings

Wellington food businesses join forces for market event

By Matthew PanterWellingtonFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two of Wellington’s food specialists are joining forces for a special event next month.

Jamie Bosworth from Green Street Cantina and Matthew Palin and Wioleta Odrakiewicz, from Odd Pals

Global street food café Odd Pals and the Green Street Cantina, which serves Latin fusion cuisine, are collaborating on October 14 in Wellington Market.

The event will include a four-course set menu followed by entertainment from a live singer.

“This is the latest collaboration by some of our fantastic traders in the food court at the market and it is set to be a great success,” said Paola Armstrong, of Wellington Town Council.

Jamie Bosworth, from Green Street Cantina, said the two businesses were really looking forward to working together.

He added: “We will be blending a range of exciting fusion foods to produce a fun evening for people who love eating out in a vibrant atmosphere.”

Cocktails, beer and soft drinks will be available to buy throughout the night to accompany the £35 a head four-course menu.

Anyone interested in booking should email oddpals@outlook.com

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

