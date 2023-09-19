The beers will be for sale once more inside a beautiful church

The event, at a medieval church in the town centre, will also see the official West Midlands regional launch of the Campaign for Real Ale's Good Beer Guide.

Salopian Brewing Company, from nearby Hadnall, has been announced as the main festival sponsors.

A spokesperson for the Shrewsbury Beer Festival said: "The main festival sponsors are Salopian Brewing Company from Hadnall, and two of their new beers will be launched at the festival."

The 2024 Good Beer Guide cover inspired Bruce Dickinson of Iron Maiden who wrote the introduction,

They will be the first pour of a new seasonal golden bitter As One Door Closes, and the launch of Autofiction, the return leg of the hugely successful collaboration with Thornbridge Brewery which produced Kashpur.

Many of the beers will be new to Shrewsbury and several are from new breweries not seen before in the county.

Each year CAMRA publishes its list of members’ favourite ale pubs, the Good Beer Guide.

The 2024 edition will be launched in the West Midlands at Shrewsbury Beer Festival, at 2pm on Thursday, September 28.

The festival will run from September 27 to 30, and once more be in the historic and beautiful location of St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury.

There will be 100 beers, 16 ciders and perries, 12 craft gins and three rums for the event which attracts around 2,500 visitors, with about half coming from outside the town.

Public opening runs from 11am-11pm on Wednesday 27th to Friday 29th, and 11-9.30pm on Saturday 30th.

The church remains open to non-drinking visitors from 10am-4pm each day.

Entry is free for CAMRA members, with an entry package of £9 including £6.30 worth of drinks vouchers and a refundable deposit of £3 on a souvenir glass.

Non-members pay an additional £2.70 for entry (£12 in total), but that is refundable if you join on the night, and new members get free vouchers for two pints of beer or cider.

Norrie Porter, convener of the festival working party, said: “Our core aim is to introduce drinkers to new, artisan makers and their drinks.

"St Mary’s, in the town centre, is a superb spot as it’s easily accessible.”

Festival organiser Dave Ricketts said: "We have an amazing list of beers and ciders this year and we’re really looking forward to welcoming one and all to try them out.”

Drinks will be purchased by tokens which can be bought by card or cash in the festival.

Shrewsbury and West Shropshire CAMRA is a branch of the national Campaign for Real Ale, a not-for-profit organisation which campaigns to support traditional brewers and pubs. Its beer festivals, which are organised and staffed exclusively by volunteers, encourage people to sample wide range of beers than are normally available in pubs.