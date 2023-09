The Shropshire pub that is run by a man who once used it as his local

As pubs continue to battle the cost of living crisis, the Shropshire Star continues its Love Your Local series which celebrates our local inns.

Love Your Local Feature - The Unicorn Inn, Dawley, Telford with Landlord Denzil Martin. The Unicorn Inn in Little Dawley is run by a man who used to drink there, using it as his local pub.