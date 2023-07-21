Best possible food hygiene rating awarded to three Telford restaurants

Japanese restaurant launches at its first location in Shropshire
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Telford and Wrekin restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Rated 5: Olive Catering Services LTD @ RBSL at Rheinmetall Bae Systems Land Hadley Castle Works, Hortonwood, Telford, Shropshire; rated on July 18
Rated 5: Caterina's Cakes at TF7 ; rated on June 16
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
Rated 5: Saffron indian takeaway at 54 New Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on July 12