Best possible food hygiene rating awarded to three Telford restaurants

Food and DrinkPublished: Comments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Telford and Wrekin restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

  • Rated 5: Olive Catering Services LTD @ RBSL at Rheinmetall Bae Systems Land Hadley Castle Works, Hortonwood, Telford, Shropshire; rated on July 18

  • Rated 5: Caterina's Cakes at TF7 ; rated on June 16

Takeaways

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

  • Rated 5: Saffron indian takeaway at 54 New Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on July 12

