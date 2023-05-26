Where kids can eat for free – or for £1 – in Shropshire and nearby

Children can eat for free, or for £1 in some places, over the May half-term holidays

During the cost of living crisis, restaurants and cafes across the region are offering kids meals for just £1 – or in some cases, for free.

With May half term in sight – Monday, May 29 to Friday, June 2 – supermarkets and restaurant chains are once again offering money-saving meals. To date, 1.6 million children have been served a £1 meal by Asda alone.

From supermarket cafes to pub grub and pizza, here are all the places where children can eat for cheap, or for nothing at all:

Morrisons cafe

Morrisons cafes are offering free meals to children under 16 when an adult spends £4.99 or more on a meal. The offer is valid all day, every day.

Morrisons cafes nearby:

Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury

Birchfield Way, Overdale

Spring Hill, Wellington

Maer Lane, Market Drayton

Berriew Street, Welshpool

Shrewsbury Road, Oswestry

Asda cafe

Asda will continue it's 'Kids eat for £1' deal over the May half term, and it does not require any extra purchases, such as an adult's main meal. Children can enjoy a hot meal for £1 which comes with a piece of fruit, or alternatively they can have a cold selection – sandwich, drink, fruit, and jelly or crisps – for £1.

Asda cafes nearby:

Wrekin Retail Park, Whitchurch Drive

St George's Road, Telford

Sainsbury's cafe

During term time, kids can eat for £1 with the purchase of an adult meal from £5.20.

Sainsbury's cafes nearby:

London Road, Whitchurch

Retail Park, Plas Coch Road, Wrexham

Middlewich Road, Nantwich

Voyager Drive, Cannock

Bella Italia

Children aged two to 11 can eat for £1 with every adult main purchased between 4pm and 6pm, Monday to Thursday. The deal includes three courses and a Cawston Pressed Fruit Water for £1.

Bella Italia locations nearby:

Southwater Way, Telford

Shropshire Street, Market Drayton

Wednesfield Way, Wolverhampton

Hungry Horse

Every Monday, Hungry Horse pubs offer a small chicken burger or kid's lasagne for £1, and tacos, large chicken strips, mini fish and chips, a dirty beef burger, a large chicken burger, kid's chilli or a large chicken wings meal for £1.50. The offer is available for up to two children with every one full-paying adult.

Hungry Horse pubs nearby:

Bridge Builder, Wrekin Retail Park, Arleston

Wrekin Giant, Southwater Square, Telford

Cuckoo Oak, Bridgnorth Road, Madeley

Bradmore Arms, Trysull Road, Wolverhampton

Bills

From Monday, May 29 until Friday, June 2, Bills will be serving free kids meals for up to two children per adult, with the purchase of a main dish. The offer will be available all day with a number of dishes to choose from, such as buttermilk pancakes, mac and cheese, and fish fingers and chips.

Bills nearby:

Bullring, Birmingham city centre

Chapel Walk, Worcester

Brewers Fayre

With the purchase of one adults buffet breakfast – which costs £9.99 and includes bacon, sausages, eggs, hash browns, cereal, chilled juices, tea, unlimited Costa Coffee and drinks – two kids can eat for free.

Brewers Fayre pubs nearby:

Clock Tower, Donnington Wood Way, Donnington

Redhill, Spitfire Close, Stafford

Beefeater

Beefeater pubs are offering up to two free kids breakfasts with every one adult breakfast purchased for £9.99. The offer is valid between 6.30am and 10.30am midweek and 7am until 11am at the weekend.

Beefeater pubs nearby:

Euston Way, Euston Way, Telford

Three Fish, Stafford Road, Newport