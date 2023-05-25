Latest food hygiene results for Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin

It's good news for Shropshire's food vendors – and customers – as none of them have been rated zero.

Of Shropshire's 651 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 540 of them – 83 per cent – have ratings of five. Out of the 204 takeaways in the county, 128 of them – 63 per cent – have been rated five.

Out of Shropshire's 383 pubs, bars and nightclubs with ratings, 286 of them – 75 per cent – have ratings of five, and none have zero ratings.

Ratings have been determined from recent visits by health inspectors, where they judge the establishments' 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The food establishment's latest score is required by law to be visible to customers.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Below is the full list of ratings:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: Hickory's Smokehouse, Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: Castle Thai Restaurant, Castle Gates, Shrewsbury; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Benjamin's, High Street, Whitchurch; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Flamingo's, Beaumont Road, Church Stretton; rated on May 2

• Rated 5: Pickles & Co, Church Street, Oswestry; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: St Andrews Church, Church Street, Shifnal; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Posenhall Tea Room, Little Posenhall, Posenhall, Broseley; rated on May 5

• Rated 5: The Wenlock Smoothie, Barrow Street, Much Wenlock; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Cafe On The Cop, Wyle Cop; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Judes Thyme For Tea, Kingswood Road, Albrighton; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Oswestry Rugby Club, Park Hall, Oswestry; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Okra, High Street, Shrewsbury; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Kershaw's Sandwich Shop and Cafe at Unit B1, Faraday Business Park, Bridgnorth; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Burger King, Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: KFC, Earls Park, Shrewsbury; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: Bournville Bistro, Bournville House, Furnace Avenue, Lightmoor, Telford; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Embers, Cafe the Green Wood Centre, Station Road, Coalbrookdale, Telford; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Brookside Central Community Café, Brookside Central Bembridge, Brookside, Telford; rated on May 15

• Rated 5: NJL Catering at TF6; rated on May 9

• Rated 5: Telford Excellency Midlands, Stafford Park, Telford; rated on May 5

• Rated 4: Deja Brew Coffee House Ltd, at Cousins Furniture Stores Limited, Ennerdale Road; rated on April 13

• Rated 4: The Loft, Market Street, Shrewsbury; rated on April 6

• Rated 4: The Winding House Tea Rooms, Castle Terrace, Bridgnorth; rated on March 16

• Rated 4: Walford and North Shropshire College Oswestry Campus, Oswestry; rated on March 20

• Rated 4: Chicos Mediterranean Express, Aston Street, Wem, Shrewsbury; rated on March 21

• Rated 4: Gourmet Catering and Buffets, Whitchurch Drive, Wellington, Telford; rated on March 28

• Rated 4: The Tea Emporium, The Square, Ironbridge; rated on March 24

• Rated 3: Pizza and Kebab Grill, High Street, Broseley; rated on March 28

• Rated 3: Fantastic Funhouse, Gobowen Road, Oswestry; rated on March 27

• Rated 2: Costa Coffee, Upper Level Darwin Shopping Centre, Shrewsbury; rated on March 13

• Rated 2: Spice Of Shifnal, Broadway, Shifnal; rated on March 16

• Rated 2: The Clock Tower, Netley Hall, Dorrington, Shrewsbury; rated on March 17

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: Montgomery's Tower at Montgomerys Tower, Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury; rated on April 28

• Rated 5: The Libertine at 16 - 17 Butcher Row, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: The Woodman at Woodman Inn, Danford, Claverley, rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Old Street Tavern at 4 Old Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Pound Inn at Leebotwood, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on May 2

• Rated 4: Compasses, Hereford Road, Bayston Hill; rated on March 14

• Rated 4: The Old Town Hall Vaults at St Marys Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 4: The Barley, High Street, Newport, Shropshire; rated on April 3

• Rated 2: The Feathers Inn, Brockton, Much Wenlock; rated on March 17

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 5 Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 3

• Rated 5: The Codfather at 2 Pool View, Horsehay, Telford, Shropshire; rated on May 16

• Rated 5: Fireaway Pizza, Oxford Street, Oakengates, Telford; rated on May 3

• Rated 4: Baschurch Fish Bar, Station Road, Shrewsbury; rated on April 5

• Rated 4: The Groundskeeper, 21 Castle Street, Shrewsbury; rated on March 13

• Rated 4: Golden House, Shropshire Street, Market Drayton; rated on March 27

• Rated 3: Tasty Pizza And Chickenland, 9 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on March 15

• Rated 3: A1 Pizza and kebab house, 135 Watling Street, Wellington, Telford; rated on March 27.

• Rated 2: Taste N Eat at Taste And Eat, 8 Corvedale Road, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on March 15