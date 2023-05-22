Notification Settings

Belvita unveils new dark chocolate and orange bar

By Matthew Panter

Belvita has introduced a new delicious flavour to its Baked Bar range.

The new bars

The dark chocolate and orange bar, combines a citrusy, orange zest, with rich, dark chocolate chunks.

Gabriella Sargeant, Brand Manager for belVita at Mondelēz International said: "We’re thrilled to bring a winning flavour combination to the belVita Baked Bar range with the launch of Dark Chocolate and Orange.

"The soft but chewy bar, with a mouth-watering combination of dark chocolate chunks and citrusy orange pieces is a taste sensation that’s perfect for any break during the day."

The bars are made with five different wholegrains wheat, oats, buckwheat, barley and spelt.

They cost £1.75 for a pack of four and are currently available in ASDA, while are also set to be stocked nationwide, including Tesco and Morrisons.

The new product joins the existing belVita portfolio including belVita Baked Bar in Dark Chocolate & Hazelnut, as well as other belVita favourites, belVita Breakfast and belVita Soft Bakes.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

