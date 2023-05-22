Belvita unveils new dark chocolate and orange bar

The new bars

The dark chocolate and orange bar, combines a citrusy, orange zest, with rich, dark chocolate chunks.

Gabriella Sargeant, Brand Manager for belVita at Mondelēz International said: "We’re thrilled to bring a winning flavour combination to the belVita Baked Bar range with the launch of Dark Chocolate and Orange.

"The soft but chewy bar, with a mouth-watering combination of dark chocolate chunks and citrusy orange pieces is a taste sensation that’s perfect for any break during the day."

The bars are made with five different wholegrains wheat, oats, buckwheat, barley and spelt.

They cost £1.75 for a pack of four and are currently available in ASDA, while are also set to be stocked nationwide, including Tesco and Morrisons.