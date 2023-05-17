Pizza franchise Papa Johns to give stores in Wrexham and Birmingham a revamp

Papa Johns will give stores in Wrexham and Birmingham a new look

The two stores have recently re-opened under new management, along with two branches in Manchester.

And Amit Pancholi, director of business development at Papa Johns, said: "To celebrate, we wanted to completely refresh these outlets to create super welcoming spaces so customers will keep coming back for more.

"Our exciting brand new store design which has been rolled out to just a couple of outlets in the UK so far, will now be delivered in earnest for these four Papa Johns over the next few months.

“Pizza is all about sharing and so customers are now invited to participate in the experience of their own pizza creation, watching their pizza being made through a show kitchen window.

"The new store design features seating plus an ingredients wall which represents Papa Johns crafted products, and premium ingredients inspired by the tangy tomato (red), fresh basil (green), fluffy dough (off-white) and punchy garlic (light purple) to provide bold pops and playful accents.

"LED sauce lighting has been installed in the ceiling represents how the sauce is added into our pizza which is great fun.

“Our aim is to continue to elevate, enhance and deliver our brand standards through our commitment to quality and 'better' in our product, people, plus the overall experience created for our customers.