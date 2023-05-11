Ludlow Spring Festival: What to expect and where as event moves to a new venue

Ludlow Spring Festival

The three-day celebration of food and drink kicks off tomorrow (Friday, 12) at a brand new venue - the south Shropshire town's rugby club at The Linney - after the event moved from the town' castle.

Brand new for 2023 is a comedy stage with a fantastic line-up of stand-up performers.

A spokesman for the event said: "We are excited to reveal a packed line-up of music, comedy, talks and activities for all the family, alongside the celebration of food and drink we have all come to know and love.

"In its new venue at Ludlow Rugby Club, just a stone’s throw from the town centre, this exciting event will welcome a host of artisan brewers, food producers, musicians, and other live performers to the town."

They added: "All of this would not be possible without the support of Ludlow Rugby Club, who the Festival are excited to be working with to develop this fantastic community facility."

Ludlow Spring Festival

Visitors will be able to feast on:

> The best of the region’s beers as the Society of Independent Brewers holds its Wales and West Beer competition in the Festival Pub

> A real taste of the region with high quality food producers exhibiting across the three days

> A chance to get up close to a huge display of classic vehicles in the Marches Transport Festival on Saturday and Sunday

> A full weekend of rousing music with popular local bands and musicians

> Fascinating ‘talks and tipples’ on Friday and Saturday.

Ludlow Spring Festival

> Acrobatics, magic and entertainment for all the family with the Panic Family Circus.

> Pottery demonstrations and a chance for little ones to get their hands messy with seascape tile workshops on Sunday.

The opening times are 11am to 9pm on Friday, 10am to 9pm on Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sunday.

Tickets for the spring festival are at www.ludlowspringfestival.co.uk.

Multi-day and Family discounted tickets are also available. On-the-gate prices will be higher. All information about tickets and more can be found on the website.

Organiser are also looking forward to September’s main Ludlow Food Festival on September 8-10.

That event will be held once more inside the iconic walls of Ludlow Castle and visitors can expect a bumper weekend celebrating everything foodie.

The organisers already know there will be cookery demonstrations from a range of top chefs, writers and producers across three stages.

These include locally grown and now internationally acclaimed Masterchef The Professionals finalist Oliva Burt, chefs and restauranteurs Cyrus and Pervin Todiwala, Honey & Co’s Sarit Packer and Itamar Srulovich, writer, chef and seafood specialist Mike Warner.

Also on the agenda is Great British Chef and owner of Dockett 33, Stuart Collins, Masterchef The Professionals finalists Louisa Ellis, Penson Restaurant’s award-winning head chef Chris Simpson, Masterchef The Professionals finalist and head chef at Old Downton Lodge Nick Bennett and Worcestershire-based food blogger and internet sensation Sarah Rossi aka ‘Taming Twins’, amongst others.

The hugely popular Fire Kitchen Stage will be returning the castle’s Inner Bailey with more top chefs set to fire up audiences with live demonstrations.

Festival-goers in the autumn event will be able to enjoy late night street food and DJ sets on Friday evening, followed by a Fire and Feast on the Saturday evening, where top fire chefs prepare an epic banquet.