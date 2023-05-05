Top Shropshire chef's new cafe venture opens today

Embers is opening in Coalbrookdale. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

Adam Purnell, known as The Shropshire Lad, took on the site of the former Green Wood Café in Coalbrookdale, which closed in November, with the managers citing family reasons.

A spokesman for Telford & Wrekin Council supported Mr Purnell in taking on the cafe through the Pride in Our High Street programme and said: "We’re thrilled to announce that Embers Cafe is opening today (12pm) at The Green Wood Centre, Station Road, Coalbrookdale."

Mr Purnell said on social media that they are planning a bit of a welcome weekend event.

"The team are keen as I am to get some scran on your faces, so we will be cooking outside all weekend over the coals to bring you a one off bank holiday menu," he said.

"We will be serving food from 12-7pm Fri-Sunday but staying open beyond for drinks, so you guys can all enjoy spending time relaxing into the evening in our beautiful little cafe in the woods.

"No bookings I'm afraid, unless you're a large group (10-plus) then drop us a message and we will try and sort you out.

"There's lots of space in and around the cafe, so if you can't get a seat then you can get a takeaway and go enjoy the food somewhere in and around the gorge.

"More info as we roll out the marathon of a week ahead, but honestly we can't wait to feed you."

Mr Purnell had said earlier in the year that he "simply couldn’t let the opportunity pass by".

He added that it will be an evolving project and he has big plans.

Follow the Embers Facebook page at facebook.com/Embers-Cafe-101298802885754 and facebook.com/AdamPurnellShropshireLad