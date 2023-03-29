Notification Settings

Sweet for Lynsey as she gets set to open new shop in Market Drayton

By Megan Howe

Business is looking sweet for Lynsey Sayers, as she opens her second shop in Market Drayton.

Sweet Sensations: Lynsey Sayers and son Lewis, 14
Sweet Sensations: Lynsey Sayers and son Lewis, 14

Lynsey, pictured with her son Lewis, has launched her new sweet shop Queen Street Sweet Sensations this week, just in time for the Easter holidays.

This is Lynsey's second business venture in the market town, after she opened bridal boutique Cici's Happy Ever After, with her friend Carla Taylor in 2021.

She said: "The shop is a mix of traditional sweets and we get recommendations from customers about what they'd like. We also have a pick-and-mix, which includes vegan options.

"All of the ice-cream is vegetarian and one of the options is vegan and dairy-free. One little boy on Saturday, when we opened, was excited because he had a dairy intolerance and could have ice-cream."

Lynsey added: "We have got Easter baskets and we sold quite a few of them on Saturday. We also have a cupboard specifically for times of the year – something for birthdays, Christmas and Halloween. The next one will be the coronation.

"We also have a miniature version of the wedding crate for hire for sweets at weddings and party bags."

Queen Street Sweet Sensations will be opening with normal hours from April 1.

To contact the team directly, email queenstreetsweets@gmail.com

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

