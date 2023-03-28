Notification Settings

New Shrewsbury event to help locals and tourists discover town's brilliant beers and amazing pubs

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated: Comments

New tours to showcase Shrewsbury's pubs are being launched next month.

The Wheatsheaf
Shrewsbeer Sunday beer tours are supported by the Shrewsbury BID and have been developed by award-winning beer writer Laura Hadland.

The walking tours will take place on the last Sunday of the month and guests will get the chance to sample four different cask ales in four different venues.

"I can't wait to help people explore new pubs and new styles of beer," said Laura.

"Shropshire is blessed with some genuinely fantastic breweries, making internationally-acclaimed beers in a range of styles.

"We'll be discovering them together, as well as taking in some of the heritage of the beautiful town of Shrewsbury."

The relaxed, inclusive event is intended to appeal to people who are just dipping their toes into the world of beer for the first time as well as established beer lovers. Brewers from the region are being invited to join the fun as well, so there will be bags of expert guidance on hand.

"Cask ale is a fantastic product, something uniquely British that we do better than anyone else in the world," Laura said. "I hope that Shrewsbeer guests will be amazed by the variety and quality of the beers that we try, and that everyone enjoys the opportunity to discover a little-known side of one of Britain's most beautiful little towns."

Tickets for the tour are £30 including the beer and non-alcoholic alternatives will be available. The tour is strictly for over-18s only and is dog-friendly.

Tickets can be booked for the first three tours, beginning on Sunday, April 30 at 2pm via ShropshireGOAT.com/Shrewsbeer.

Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

