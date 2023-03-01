The cafe has been listed on Rightmove

Post Card cafe, based in the Temperance Hall, Church Street, Clun, Craven Arms, is listed on Rightmove for offers in the region of £225,000.

It is being marketed by Halls Estate Agents who say: "This is a charming premises located on the stone bridge overlooking the river Clun in the heart of this pretty town.

"The Bridge Cafe is a well established cafe, premises contained within a charming Temperance Hall building which was built in 1870.

"Offering immense scope for expansion of its existing cafe use to its 650 square feet ground floor accommodation, the building also has a self contained flat above, similar in size, which needs some refurbishment.

"Opportunity also abounds for the development of alternative leisure uses to take advantage of its prime location within this pretty and popular small rural town.

"It occupies an extremely attractive position overlooking the River Clun adjacent to the ancient stone pack horse bridge with views up to the remains of the castle.

"Clun is set at the centre of the valley of the same name and is a mecca for walkers and cyclists alike, who flock to this most beautiful part of South Shropshire. The local towns of Bishops Castle, Craven Arms and Ludlow, are all within easy reach."