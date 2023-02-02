15 Shropshire establishments given a perfect five-star hygiene rating

They recieved the highest possible score.

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The below list features 15 establishments split into three categories - restaurants, cafes and canteens; pubs, bars and nightclubs; Takeaways.

All 15 received the best possible score of 5/5.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings were given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Shrewsbury Prison Restaurant at Former Prison, The Dana, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: The Warbling Tit at 49 High Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 30

• Rated 5: Funzone at 11 - 12 Digital Court, Waymills Industrial Estate, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on January 25

• Rated 5: Bannatyne Health Club at Bannatynes Health Club, Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Church Stretton Golf Club at Links Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Flame And Flute at 4 - 5 Market Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Gallery Tea Rooms at 24 - 25 Princess Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Mad Hatters at Unit 7, The Mynd, Crossways, Church Stretton; rated on January 20

• Rated 5: Chapter 66 Restaurant at The Castle Cafe, Restaurant And Tea Rooms, Ludlow Castle, Castle Square; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: The French Pantry at 15 Tower Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on January 18

• Rated 5: Costa Ltd at 4 - 5 King Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Starbucks at Station Road, Woofferton, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on September 28

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Anvil Shifnal at 22 Aston Road, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: Stonehouse Beer & BBQ at Stone House, Weston, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on January 25

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: