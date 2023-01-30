'Loads of potential': Owner reveals why she's put inn near Ludlow on market for £1.1 million

Historic inn, The Salway Arms is on the market

The Salwey Arms, in Wooferton, is a Grade II listed Georgian coaching inn and is on sale now with Sidney Philips estate agents.

Dating back to the 17th century, the pub is in a prominent location on a major crossroads on the A49 where it meets the A456 Kidderminster road, some five miles west of Tenbury Wells.

It has recently had a major refurbishment and boasts two interconnecting bars, three section dining areas, as well as a function room, five en suite letting rooms, two-bedroom owners' accommodation and extensive gardens and parking.

Owner Sue Moss and her two sons, James and Matthew, bought the inn eight years ago as a new, family adventure.

The Salwey Arms. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla.

Sue, now 74, said it was time to hand over the reigns to someone a little younger, after one of her sons moved away to New Zealand.

"We saw loads of potential in it," she explained.

"It's at a really good location with lots of people coming here to meet family from all over.

"Even in the currently climate, it's been quite busy. There aren't many places in this area that can do weddings and parties of this size. We've had everything, weddings, music festivals, business meetings even auctions."

The Salwey Arms. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla.

Sue added: "I'm past retirement age and I think I need to sit back and spend more time walking the dog.

"But moving on is going to be very sad, we've really poured our hearts and souls into it.

"We've got such wonderful staff, and weddings booked this year.

The Salwey Arms. Photo: Sidney Phillips/Zoopla.

"It would be so good if someone younger than me came and could see how far they could take it and really see the true potential of this beautiful building."

The inn can be viewed at zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/60978103

For more information, contact Sidney Philips estate agents on 01981 286951.