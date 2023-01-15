Ironbridge pub offering Sunday roasts for dogs - and it's not that expensive

Licensee Trudy Hickman and Bruce the British Bulldog, a seven month 25KG local pup

Every Sunday, the Golden Ball Inn in Ironbridge offers roast dinners to adults, children, and as of last week, pups.

The new owners of the picturesque grade II listed inn are offering pet owners the chance to bring their dogs to dinner to raise money for Hilbrae Rescue Kennels.

Trudy Hickman, 45, is one of the pub's owners and said the team of dog-lovers were thrilled to be able to offer their furry customers a roast dinner and do a bit for a good cause.

She explained: “I think we’ve all really shifted into a nation that goes above and beyond for our pets, and this just fits so well with that.

“We’re a really doggy friendly pub, we’re all dog lovers here so we thought we should do something for them too!

“Hilbrae are a really great charity and they always need lots of help. There are always so many dogs landing with them and we wanted to show a bit of support.”

Trudy, who helped take over the inn in December last year, has been taken aback by the response to the doggy dinners since they started on Sunday, January 8.

She said: “I can’t believe how popular it’s been, it was shared all over Facebook and everyone’s talking about it. I’ve just been to get my hair done and they were talking about it in the salon!”

The pups get treated to a dog friendly version of a full Sunday roast, with meat, vegetable and gravy. Bowls, which are disposable and personalised for each dog, cost £2.50 per portion.

From each serving, Hilbrae receive £1. Trudy hopes with a bit of help from local businesses, soon they’ll receive the full £2.50.

“The local businesses have been so helpful and so supportive,” she explained: “we’ve already had extremely kind donations from Moores A&B Fruits, and Boulton’s Butchers in Madeley.

“So if you’re throwing something out because it’s going out of date, think of us. It would be really lovely to be able to give Hilbrae as much money as possible.”