Opening date set for Shropshire's first Five Guys burger restaurant

American-style burger restaurant Five Guys is opening up in the former Frankie and Benny's on Telford's Forge Retail Park.
Situated next to McDonald's, the firm has been fitting out the new location and training its new staff ready for to open its doors on Monday.
The opening comes as Five Guys has been one of the most requested new eateries on Shropshire's social media over the past few years.
The menu features burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and fries, while it is also known for its popular milkshakes.
The arrival of the firm also fills an empty slot in a prime location on the retail park, with Frankie and Benny's closing back in 2020.