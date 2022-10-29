Opening date set for Shropshire's first Five Guys burger restaurant

Five Guys in Telford will be opening on Monday

American-style burger restaurant Five Guys is opening up in the former Frankie and Benny's on Telford's Forge Retail Park.

Situated next to McDonald's, the firm has been fitting out the new location and training its new staff ready for to open its doors on Monday.

The opening comes as Five Guys has been one of the most requested new eateries on Shropshire's social media over the past few years.

The menu features burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, and fries, while it is also known for its popular milkshakes.