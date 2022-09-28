Top 10 restaurants in Telford according to Tripadvisor – from church dining to hearty pub grub

Clays of Broseley.

It has got to have unforgettable food and perfect service, otherwise you may as well have stayed in.

Thankfully, Tripadvisor has rounded up the top 10 restaurants in Telford with a meal for every culinary critic – from fine dining to hearty pub grub.

Mishu, High Street

"The best food I've ever had" are the words of one customer on Tripadvisor, who praised the Indian restaurant's welcoming staff, atmosphere and experience.

Mishu's sprawling menu will have visitors spoilt for choice – they offer plenty of vegetarian and vegan options too.

Mishu's. Picture: Google

Clay's of Broseley, High street

The family-owned British and European restaurant has been described as a 'hidden gem' in a street of restaurants.

A recent guest at Clay's took to Tripadvisor to write: "An inviting, friendly and relaxed space in which to enjoy superb creations. The food is imaginative, very well presented and absolutely delicious - a treat on every plate!"

Restaurant 1840, Stirchley Lane

Set in one of Telford's oldest buildings, this British restaurant sits within the walls of the old Methodist church, which has maintained its heritage after restoration. It's seen church pews converted into tables and stained glass window replicas made to match the existing ones.

The 'unique dining experience' has left visitors raving about the food and longing to return.

One diner said on Tripadvisor: "Fabulous food with a lovely ambience in this converted old church. Our brunch experience was truly enhanced by the delightful staff whose warm welcome and impeccable table-side manner ensured a relaxed and comfortable experience. Highly recommended!"

Restaurant 1840.

Sofia's, New Street

This classic breakfast and lunch cafe is loved for its fry-ups, tasty teas, and friendly owner.

One comment read: "What can I say... what a lovely place with a family feel. There's a great selection of drinks and food and it is very clean. We had drinks, a bacon and egg sandwich (my dad said the egg was perfect) and my son opted for the full English, which he said was amazing and cooked beautifully, it went down very well! The staff are welcoming and nothing is too much trouble. I would definitely recommend going there."

Sofia's Cafe. Picture: Google

Spiceland, Market Street

Faultless service and fantastic food is what keeps customers coming back to 'the best Indian restaurant in Telford'.

Their Tripadvisor page is flooded with compliments, with one summing Spiceland up in just a few words: "Absolutely lovely curry. Fantastic service, very friendly. Great value food. Excellent variety of dishes."

Spiceland.

The Albion Inn, Station Hill

A cosy pub serving hearty meals and perfect roast potatoes. Last summer it was voted the second best restaurant out of 159 in Telford.

Diners return for the Sunday dinner: "When the Sunday lunch came it was very good – well cooked, lovely potatoes and Yorkshire pudding, plus a separate plate of vegetables. We were so full, it was very good value."

The Albion Inn. Picture: Google

The Grove at Walcot, Wellington Road

Self-proclaimed steak specialists, The Grove serves their meat atop a hot, black rock, which one diner particularly enjoyed

"A very simple menu with various types of steak, from t-bone to sirloin, cooked at the table on lava rock, and served with tomatoes, onion, mushroom, and salad" they said in their review. "There's a surf and turf, mixed grill and a few other options. They have a dessert menu to satisfy any sweet tooth."

The Grove Inn. Picture: Google

Hundred House Hotel, Bridgnorth Road

Boasting pages of excellent reviews, Hundred House is loved for its 'divine' food and accommodating staff.

One comment read: "Being of a certain age we have dined in many pubs and restaurants, including award winning ones. So for my wife to say the starter she had was probably the best ever says something. In short, all three courses were superb. Our waiter, whilst new in post, was a delight and very enthusiastic. If you are near Telford pop in. You won’t be disappointed."

LAST PIC FOR EXPRESS AND STAR AND SHROPSHIRE STAR FOOD REVIEW: General view of the Hundred House Hotel in Norton, near Bridgnorth. PIC BY ANDY CUNNINGHAM: 6/5/13..

Grays of Shropshire, High Street

Guests don't just visit Grays for home made brunch, lunch and afternoon tea, but for a teatime tipple too.

Not only does it specialise in patisserie, cheese, and high tea meals, the cafe doubles as a fromagerie.

One satisfied customer said: "Grays of Shropshire is a hidden gem nestled on the High Street in Ironbridge in a two-storey Grade II listed townhouse. There are many cafes and tea rooms in Ironbridge but none of them have the high standards and quality this patisserie offers."

Grays of Shropshire. Picture: Google

The Butcher's Kitchen , Barber Street

Opening in 2018, The Butcher's Kitchen is a quirky steakhouse and bar located in the old pie factory, next to Broseley Butchers.

One diner reviewed the restaurant saying: "The food was well prepared and it was very tasty, served efficiently by friendly staff.

"The quantity of food was something to be seen!

"We most certainly would recommend The Butcher's Kitchen to family members and friends. We are sure to visit Butcher's Kitchen again."