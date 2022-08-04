Aldi is hiring a beer taster - and there's still time to apply for the 'dream job'

A refreshing career - you can become a beer taster for Aldi

As the supermarket gets ready to release it's new range, it is looking to hire someone whose partial to a Pilsner.

The lucky winner receives a selection of beers, lagers and ciders in exchange for their thoughts on each one, helping the bosses decide what to stock their shelves with.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, specifies the ideal candidate: "We’re looking for someone with passion and excitement when it comes to craft ale, but who can honestly review our range and provide suggestions as to how we might improve it for next year. For beer lovers, this is the ultimate opportunity.

"Best of luck to all applicants."

Launching on September 15, Aldi’s official beer taster will receive ten different products to review.

If you think beer tasting is your craft, you have until August 29 to apply for the role, which can be done through an email – Aldibeertaster@clarioncomms.co.uk. Explain why you think you should be chosen for the role, mentioning your favourite beer and why you enjoy it.

Applicants should also include all the general information:

Full name

Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license)

Social media handles (If applicable)

150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for role