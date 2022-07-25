Notification Settings

Details on Telford restaurant's zero rating hygiene report as owner says changes made

By Sunil Midda

The full hygiene report of a restaurant in Telford has been released after it was given a rating of zero out of five.

Raj Cuisine, Gowers Street, Telford. Photo: Google
Raj Cuisine, in Gower Street, St Georges, was given the lowest rating possible of zero after an assessment on May 6.

Details of the report have now been published by Telford & Wrekin Council after a Freedom of information (FOI) request was submitted.

The report stated that the restaurant needed to pest-proof the cellar and wall exterior of the kitchen, do a deep clean in the kitchen and food sink, remove rubbish, mattresses, bedding and furniture from the dry store.

Mohammed Uddin, owner of Raj Cuisine says that he has now done everything required of him since the inspection.

He said: "After the inspection in May, I have worked hard in making all the changes that were recommended in the inspection.

"Every single thing has been done. I have been working tirelessly in making sure all changes that were required have been done.

"I am now waiting for the authorities to come back and do the re-inspection after I have done all the work they said to do."

The report after the hygiene inspection said the following needed to be done:

  • Pest-proof wall exterior of kitchen

  • Pest-proof cellar

  • Pest-proof door from cellar to bar area and hole in the wall to restaurant

  • Remove previous 5 star rating from previous owner from the door

  • Food sink was used and dirty and required a deep clean

  • Deep clean floor in kitchen, as it is greasy and slippy and then maintain

  • Empty beer pumps and clean as not in use

  • Deep clean tops of chest freezer

  • Rubbish in rear yard bin overflowing

  • Remove mattresses, bedding and furniture from dry store

The report also states that rat droppings were found during the inspection on May 6.

