Down the pub – in your pyjamas

Jess Neail, Holly Braithwaite and Cameron McIntyre LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/06/2021 - Wrekin Giant pub in Southwater, Telford are offering free breakfast for people who turn up in Pyjamas. In Picture L>R: Jess Neail, Holly Braithwaite and Cameron McIntyre (Cameron is also a staff member)..

At the weekend, anyone brave enough to visit The Wrekin Giant Hungry Horse pub, in Southwater Square, wearing nightwear was able to eat the best meal of the day for free.

The food giveaway came after a pub survey found that breakfast in bed was a luxury reserved for the younger generation, with 18-to-24-year-olds tucking into four breakfasts a month in bed, while the over 55s enjoy just one.

Claire Howe, duty manager at the pub, said the initiative served up a treat.

"We had some great conversations with the guests throughout the morning," she said.

"We expected a lot of families coming in with their children in pyjamas, which we had, but we've also had fully grown adults come in on their own wearing their pyjamas too.

"It's been a nice, fun way to be able to talk to customers who were laughing along, it was a nice atmosphere to be in.

"We've just launched a new breakfast menu so this has brought more people through the door to see what we now offer.

"We definitely had more people through the door than we usually would have, so overall it's gone really well."

General manager Adam Cain added: “Breakfast is arguably the most important meal of the day and should be savoured no matter how old you are, but it’s interesting to see that traditional breakfast in bed is now the preferred choice for the younger generations.