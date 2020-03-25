Live events, virtual tours, online workouts and more: Keep the family entertained during lockdown with these free activities

With venues and attractions closing to help stop the spread of coronavirus, many local businesses and artists are taking to social media to help spread some cheer.

From the comfort of your own home, services have launched so you can explore national parks around the world such as the Grand Canyon and Yosemite without hopping on a plane.

Famed museums like the National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC, and London's British Museum are offering online experiences, allowing viewers to learn about the exhibits in the museums at home.

Zoos both in the UK and overseas - such as Marwell Zoo, Edinburgh Zoo and Chester Zoo - are hosting live tours for families to enjoy.

Google's Arts and Culture section allows users toexplore some of the wonders of the world online, including the Taj Mahal, the Eiffel Tower, Sydney Opera House and more.

Families can also take a trip around Disney's various parks on Google Street View, and even ride exhilarating rollercoasters thanks to YouTube videos from across the world.

Various artists are posting free live concerts for fans to enjoy, such as Yungblud, Dropkick Murphys, and Bowling For Soup's Jaret Reddick alongside Miley Cyrus' regular online show, Bright Minded.

Instagram coaches such as Joe Wicks, Nick Cheadle, Bret Conteras are posting free workouts to keep fit during self-isolation, and you can also watch celebrity chefs such as Antoni Porowski teach cookery skills.

Fender Play is also offering three months of free virtual guitar lessons amid the pandemic.

For a limited time, Broadway musicals and shows are available to stream for free online through BroadwayHD.

Take a look at our round-up of local businesses, trainers, artists and more offering online content to keep you entertained:

Are you doing your bit to keep people entertained, educated and kept fit at home? Whether it's online lessons, workouts, musical performances, tutorials or more, we'd love to hear from you. Email rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk with more information.

Wolverhampton R&B icon Beverley Knight appeared on Take That star Gary Barlow's online music sessions.

Swapping arena stages for casual clothes and the comfort of their own homes, 47-year-old singer/songwriter Knight posted a clip on her Instagram featuring herself and Barlow during a video call duetting hit song I Knew You Were Waiting by Aretha Franklin and George Michael.

The video, created as part of The Crooner Sessions hosted by Barlow on his Instagram page, has since had tens of thousands of views.

Other stars that have featured on his daily show include Jack Savoretti, Alfie Boe and JC Chasez.

Cannock singer Becky Gosling has been posting live videos under #SingalongwithBecky for people to sing-along to.

The Staffordshire musician said in her latest video that the response to her videos has been 'overwhelming'.

Beginning as a one-off broadcast, Becky will now be posting videos every day at 2pm due to demand.

She said that it began when she said 'you cannot control what's happening, but we can control how we respond to it."

Last week, Stourbridge rocker Miles Hunt hosted a live acoustic set from his home.

The Wonder Stuff vocalist Miles performed an hour-long set that gained more than 20,000 views.

Following the performance, he promised he would be performing another 'sofa show' soon.

"I've just watched my live acoustic set back from yesterday, purely to see the comments that were made throughout, and I have to say I am overwhelmed, actual tears," he posted.

"At the very being of me is a shy kid battling his way through the world, it's always been like that for me.

"So lemme tell you, it is you all that have given me the confidence to be whatever I have become, a musician, a singer, a songwriter... someone that is able to get out of bed each day, put his big boy trousers on and give it another shot.

"And I cannot thank you enough for the power you have gifted me.

He went on to tell fans to 'be kind, be careful, be considerate and appreciate everything that is required of us all' during the outbreak.

Stafford DJs James McQuattie from CASA Nightclub and Jordan Bruus from Revolution Bar hosted a live DJ event from McQuattie's home that social media users could tune into on Facebook.

The live stream garnered thousands of viewers from across the Midlands and beyond. Many social media users posted pictures of themselves partying along with the duo in their own homes.

"We were expecting it to just be a bit of a laugh and a few friends tuning in to listen etc, but it actually went viral online," McQuattie said.

"It turns out that just over 20,000 people ended up tuning into us from around the world and we ended up getting song requests from people joining in from as far away as Hawaii and Australia live.

James McQuattie and Jordan Bruus hosted a live DJ event

"So much great feedback. We also had local businesses sharing our stream getting involved online."

The duo plan to meet up again to host further sets.

Birmingham art collective Dragpunk has been hosting live, interactive drag shows for audiences to enjoy.

Titled Corona She Better Don't, the first live show aired on March 20, and will be followed by a second episode this Friday.

The second instalment is set to feature makeup tutorials, a Q&A, challenges and more.

It is a free event that starts at 7pm on the Dragpunk Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the artists asking for voluntary donations to support local artists sent through PayPal to drag-punk@outlook.com.

Wolverhampton's Babies Academies of Music has began hosting free online family concerts.

The first live video, uploaded today, featured live music designed to entertain youngsters.

All live-streamed performances will be uploaded onto YouTube afterwards.

A test broadcast ahead of the BAM from home concert

Birmingham's Henry's Blueshouse has gone virtual following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The blues night, that takes place at The Bull's Head', will be sending mailing list members videos and articles from the venues archives.

Fans can also visit the venue's YouTube for concert footage, as well as interviews from the likes of Jim Simpson, Chico White and Kent DuChaine.

Blues Talkin' with Chico White

Wolverhampton's Hogs Head is set to host an online quiz event today

Set to begin at 8pm, the event is in place of the pub's popular weekly quiz.

To take part, players will need a device to watch the video on and a device to play along. For more info go to speedquizzing.live.

Shrewsbury fitness company Ultimate is posting a variety of online health classes for the whole family.

Owner Simon MacDonald is running a KidsFit PE lesson on Facebook live every day at 10am, as well as an Ultimate KidsFit class that is posted to the company's YouTube channel.

Other classes that can be enjoyed at home include the Bodyweight Battle on Tuesdays at 7.30pm and Saturday at 8am, and the At Home Reshape on Wednesday at 7.30pm.

Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club at Newbridge near Tettenhall is also posting regular online workouts on both Facebook and YouTube.

The sports centre so far has two videos online and plans to do more in the upcoming weeks.

morning AMRAP

Home Workouts With #TribeOut has been launched on Facebook with a series of fitness activities.

Created by Michelle Ivins, Kidderminster; Fran Nolan, Redditch; André Picart, Oldbury; and San Osadciw, Solihull, the private Facebook group hosts daily live fitness workouts at 8.45am.

Shaman's K9 Services in Telford is offering competitions for children, posting free training videos and brain games for dogs and showing you how to exercise dogs when limited to one walk per day.

Winners of the children's drawing competition, open to all children under 16, will receive a special prize for both themselves and their pet.

Oswestry author Dave Bennett has been entertaining youngsters by reading a chapter of a story per day live on his Facebook page.

He uploaded the first chapter of novel Captain Jenna on March 18 and has since posted eight chapters out of 15.

Bennett is the creator behind the Little Mickey and Elwyn Shaw series of books as well as the Jenna/Ghalasia series

Animal facts, science lessons and more will be offered in a new series of videos coming from Telford's Exotic Zoo.

The former tourist attraction has built its own makeshift TV set in the hopes of entertaining and educating children from around the county and beyond during the coming weeks.

The videos, which will be available on Facebook and YouTube, are in replacement of cancelled education sessions that usually take place at the zoo.

Scott Adams holding Melon the Three Banded Armadillo, with Ryan Jordan

To help keep money coming in to cover things like animal feed and staff wages, the same team will also be offering paid live lessons for those that want them, as well as other personalised services.

New experience vouchers will come with no expiry date, so those wishing to support the zoo will be able to buy them now and use them at any time in the future.

Dudley Zoo and Castle has released a series of educational activities for children to do at home.

Worksheets include step by step guides on how to create a 'bug hotel', hedgehog homes, a toilet roll model of a giraffe and more.

The site also has puzzles and art challenges for youngsters to take part in.

Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery has launched a virtual tour for visitors to explore from their own homes.

The Gas Hall

The online tour allows people to click and explore the city centre attraction online.

A representative from the attraction tweeted: "On this tour you can wander around our art galleries, and no one is standing in the way of your favourite painting."

Various tours are available on the gallery's website, including The Round Room, Industrial Gallery and Edwardian Tearooms, Art Galleries, the Staffordshire Hoard Galleries and History Galleries.

Michelle Ivins, from Kidderminster, has set up a group on Facebook to help parents who are working from home and need ideas to keep the kids entertained during lockdown and self isolation.

Our Mini Tribe Adventure has more than 2,000 members sharing activities, resources and more.

Michelle began the group when she began working remotely and wanted support around her when entertaining her two-year-old from home.