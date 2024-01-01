When's the next bank holiday? Every 2024 date as England goes back to eight days off
As the new year dawns, some are already planning their holidays for 2023 while others are just looking forward to the next day off.
It's three months between New Year's Day and the next bank holiday of the year, which comes at the end of March.
In total there are eight bank holiday dates coming up in the new year for the whole of the UK.
Last year saw an extra day off for King Charles' coronation, but in 2024 England and Wales will go back to having eight, while Scotland has nine and Northern Ireland has 10.
Below is a list of all the bank holidays coming up in this year.
2024 UK bank holidays
Monday, January 1 – New Year's Day
Friday, March 29 – Good Friday
Monday, April 1 – Easter Monday
Monday, May 6 – Early May bank holiday
Monday, May 27 – Spring bank holiday
Monday, August 26 – Summer bank holiday
Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas Day
Thursday, December 26 – Boxing Day