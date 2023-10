When and where you can see historic Royal Scot loco to bring tourists to Shrewsbury

Just under 35 miles separates Stourbridge from Shrewsbury. It's a journey that takes just under an hour.

Royal Scot. Photo: Locomotive Services Group But on Wednesday a steam-hauled excursion train running over a massive V-shape route will take passengers from the Black Country town, and other West Midlands stations, to Shropshire's county town.