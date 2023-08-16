Carnival returning to the streets of Ellesmere this weekend

Reuben Bailey, 11, and his mother Sam painting their ship ahead of Ellesmere Carnival

The town of Ellesmere has the bunting up ready for its annual carnival on Saturday.

And individuals and groups are busy getting their floats and fancy dress ready for the parade.

The fun kicks off in the Cremorne Gardens by the mere at 10am with the carnival parade setting off along the Oswestry Road at midday. It winds its way along Scotland Street, Cross Street and past the town hall before a second loop of the town.

Reuben Bailey and his family's ship for the carnival float

It is then followed by an afternoon of fun and entertainment before live music into the evening in the Cremorne Gardens.

Organisers say that the roads used by the procession will be closed from approximately 12pm until 1pm.

A small committee of volunteers organise the carnival every year, helped by other volunteers who prepare the town with the bunting and help marshal on the day.

Local organisations, charities and businesses hold stalls and sideshows in the Cremorne Gardens.

Carnival secretary, Alan Hinton, said the committee was grateful to Lakeside Coaches which provided transport to take people from the floats to the Cremorne Gardens after the parade.

"We have more floats than we did last year along with dance troupes, marching bands and gymnasts. I know lots of hard work is also going into the preparation for the floats.

"We have lots of support in the town to ensure the carnival can go ahead year after year," he said.