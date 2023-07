When and where to see one of Britain's fastest steam engines in Shropshire this week

One of Britain's fastest steam locomotives is due to return to Shropshire this week, bringing tourists from Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Wiltshire to the county town.

60007 Sir Nigel Gresley is due to return to Shrewsbury on Thursday 60007 Sir Nigel Gresley, an A4 express engine built for the London & North Eastern Railway in 1937, will be hauling the Welsh Marches Express into Shrewsbury on Thursday.