What's on this weekend: Screenings of the King's Coronation and live music galore

Shropshire is gearing up for coronation celebrations

The coronation officially takes place on Saturday, May 6, which will see many of Shropshire's events engage with a royal theme to celebrate the special day.

A variety of live screening events will take place across the county, allowing communities to come together to mark the occasion.

Residents of Telford will be able to watch the day's events through a live screening at Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre.

Meanwhile, Market Drayton will continue the celebrations by showing the King's celebratory concert at the Festival Drayton Centre.

A series of carnivals, parades and craft events will extend the celebrations for younger audiences, allowing all the family to join in on the coronation fun.

If a royal knees-up isn't your cup of tea, there are plenty more events on offer to ensure you have a Bank Holiday weekend to remember!

Friday

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 6pm: Shropshire acoustic band, The Ronaldos, perform a range of classic hits in a unique blend of Cuban, Skiffle, Banjo, Ska and Pop acoustic styles. Under 18's to be accompanied by an adult. General admission from £3, free tickets available for advanced bookings. Bookings at fatsoma.com/thebuttermarket

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 6pm: Bingo rave sensation, Bongos Bingo returns to Shrewsbury, bringing another night of singalongs, prizes and non-stop partying alongside a classic game of bingo. Suitable for over 18's only. Tickets from £14 from bongosbingo.co.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, 7pm: Ludwig Theatre Arts return with the hit musical, Fame Jr, performed by the theatre's outstanding broadway juniors. Tickets £16.50 for adults, £14.50 for students, £12.50 for children under 16. Bookings available at ludlowassemblyrooms.com

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7pm: On screen showing of hit West End stage show, Heathers the Musical to be displayed at Theatre Severn. Tickets £16.50 from theatresevern.co.uk

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: Queen tribute band, Flash, perform the band's greatest hits, celebrating the legacy of the late Freddie Mercury. Tickets £23.50 from theatresevern.co.uk. Friends of Theatre Severn receive 10 per cent discount on tickets.

SpArC Theatre, Bishop's Castle, 7.30pm to 9.30pm: Singer-songwriter duo Des Horsfall and Dan Raza collaborate to bring their songs and stories to the stage. Tickets from £8, available at ticketsource.co.uk/sparctheatre

Telford Theatre, Oakengates, 7.30pm: Luther Vandross tribute. Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band perform Luther's greatest hits, in celebration of The Velvet Voice. Tickets £28.50 from telfordtheatre.com

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth, 8pm: Sixties band New Amen Corner bring their hit show, Bringing it Back to the Sixties, to Bridgnorth. Tickets £20.00 from theatreonthesteps.co.uk

Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Music from Bristol based singer-songwriter, John E Visitic and Midlands rock band, Guns for Girls. Free entry until 10.30pm. Pre-booking available at albertsshed.co.uk/events/shrewsbury

Albert's Shed, Telford, 9pm: Captain Stingray's Groove Machine, 7-piece band performing a variety of grooves from around the world, supported by Joel Gardner. Entry from £5, pre-booking available at albertsshed.co.uk/events/southwater

Saturday

Coalbrookdale & Ironbridge Community Centre, Telford, 10am: Large Coronation Screening. Watch the day's events live on the big screen. Free entry.

Bridgnorth Library, 10am to 2pm: Coronation Craft Table.Crafting event featuring a range of activities to celebrate the King's coronation, including the opportunity to decorate your own paper crown. Suitable for children of all ages. Free entry.

Shrewsbury Library, 10am to noon: Coronation Day Crafts, featuring a range of crafting activities to celebrate the King's coronation. Suitable for children of all ages. Free entry.

Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, 10am to 3pm: King's Coronation Screening. Watch the day's events live on the big screen. Coffee shop will be open for light refreshments. Free Entry.

Oswestry Library, 10.30am to 12.30pm: Oswestry Jets. Arts and crafts club aimed at junior embroiders and textiles students. Suitable for ages five and up. Entry £3, bookings via email at osjets.leader@gmail.com.

Shrewsbury Library, 2pm to 3pm: Lego club for children of all ages to build and play. Free entry.

The Buttermarket, Shrewsbury, 6pm: Europe's number one Meat Loaf tribute show, Maet Live, returns by popular demand to celebrate the singer's greatest hits. Tickets from £16.50, available at fatsoma.com/thebuttermarket. Under 18's must be accompanied by an adult.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 7.30pm: ABBA tribute show, Thank ABBA for the Music brings the ultimate ABBA party night to Shrewsbury, featuring a variety of the band's greatest hits. Tickets from £24 from theatresevern.co.uk. Friends of Theatre Severn receive 10 per cent discount on tickets.

The Hive, Shrewsbury, 7.45pm: Music event with singer-songwriter, Laura Cortese, collaborating with a variety of musicians to perform American roots music. Tickets £15 from events.hiveonline.org.uk

Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: 5-piece motown band, Emma Linney, performing a range of well known hits from the likes of Stevie Wonder, Lional Richie and more. Entry £5, booking at albertsshed.co.uk/events/shrewsbury

Albert's Shed, Telford, 9pm: Anthemic indie band, Chasing August, performing a range of original music. Supported by Shropshire band, Little Ghost. Entry from £5. Pre-booking available at albertsshed.co.uk/events/southwater

Sunday

Lawley Primary School, Telford, 12.30pm to 4pm: Lawley Village Coronation Carnival. Lawley celebrates the King's coronation, featuring a wide range of stalls and activities including The Great Lawley Bake off, Coronation picnic and free face painting services. Event will begin with a special coronation parade before carnival events take place. Free Entry.

Shed Yard Car Park, Whitchurch, 2pm to 4pm: Shropshire Wildlife Trust hobby event. Bird watching walk, led by local wildlife expert, Stephen Barlow, with the opportunity to spot Whitchurch's local hobbies. Free entry. Bookings via email at whitchurch@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk

Ludlow Assembly Rooms, 2pm and 7pm: Ludwig Theatre Arts return with the hit musical, Fame Jr, performed by the theatre's outstanding broadway juniors. Tickets £16.50 for adults, £14.50 for students, £12.50 for children under 16. Bookings available at ludlowassemblyrooms.com

Festival Drayton Centre, Market Drayton, 8pm to 10pm: Coronation Concert Screening. Watch the celebrations continue live on the big screen. Coffee shop will be open for light refreshments. Free Entry.

Albert's Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Shropshire based band, Monkey Wrench, covering hit songs from the Foo Fighters. Entry £5, booking at albertsshed.co.uk/events/shrewsbury

Albert's Shed, Telford, 9pm: American-orientated rock band, Burning Heart, performing a range of hits to celebrate the rock era. Entry from £5. Pre-booking available at albertsshed.co.uk/events/southwater