Strictly Come Dancing power couple Kai and Nadiya to visit Shrewsbury on new tour

Nadiya and Kai

The dancers, who have been a couple since meeting on the top-rated BBC TV show, promise a stunning production at Theatre Severn which showcases their talents and puts a spotlight on their love affair with dance and each other.

The Strictly duo's UK tour of 'Once Upon A Time' will also feature a cast of dancers and musicians at the Frankwell Quay venue.

Ukrainian-Slovenian dance star Nadiya Bychkova is a two-time World Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin ‘10’ Dance, who made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2017. Since then, her Strictly partners have included David James, Lee Ryan, Davood Ghadami, Dan Walker and Matt Goss.

Kai, a Junior World Latin American champion, spent four years as a professional dancer on Dancing With The Stars in Ireland before becoming a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing in 2021. During his first series Kai was partnered with television presenter AJ Odudu, making it all the way to the final, before an injury forced AJ to withdraw. In the 20th series he was partnered with Loose Women panellist Kay Adams. He won the 2022 Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special partnering Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell.

Nadiya said: “Kai and I are extremely excited to perform our brand-new show ‘Once Upon A Time’ to audiences all over the UK. We have both toured with some great shows in the past so now to headline our own tour together will be something special.

"We’re really looking forward to sharing this experience with our fans and giving them an insight into our love of ballroom.”

Southampton-born Kai, who is the son of former professional footballer Tommy Widdrington, said: “To headline a show in the UK is a dream come true, and to do it alongside Nadiya will make it even more amazing.

"We believe we have assembled one of the best casts around to support us on tour, so we cannot wait to get out there and entertain audiences across the country by giving them all a show to remember.”