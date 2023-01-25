Wodehouse stories coming to Theatre Severn in Shrewsbury

Robert Dawes as PG Wodehouse

From February 6 to 8 actor Robert Dawes, whose TV career includes The Royal, Poldark and, most appropriately, Jeeves and Wooster, will portray the author in William Humble's play Wodehouse in Wonderland.

It is set during the period Wodehouse lived in New York State during the 1950s. The British writer of much-loved comedies had left Europe under a cloud due to controversial radio broadcasts he had made from wartime Berlin, after having been imprisoned by the Nazis in occupied France.

The audience will find Wodehouse, or 'Plum' to his friends, attempting to write his latest Jeeves and Wooster story despite interventions by a would-be biographer, his wife, his daughter and two Pekingese dogs.

The play celebrates eccentric characters and the laughter created by Wodehouse but hints at a darker story below the frivolous fun, whilst also featuring songs by Jerome Kern, George Gershwin, Cole Porter and Ivor Novello.

The play's director Robert Herford had a long association with Sir Alan Ayckbourn and directed the long-running West End hit The Woman in Black.

This production is being performed by arrangement with the Wodehouse Estate.