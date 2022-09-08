Visitors invited to witness archaeological dig at Attingham Park this autumn

Archaeological dig at National Trust Attingham Park. Volunteers Judy Gardener and volunteer Simon Walker. Organised by Nigel Baker

Archaeological investigations will take place at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury this September focusing on an area close to the previously discovered 19th Century summerhouse.

Between Wednesday, September 14, and Friday, September 23, visitors to the site will be able to see how the dig progresses over the ten-day period.

Remains of the summerhouse were first discovered on the estate in summer 2018, in proximity of the Walled Garden.

At the time there was no historical evidence of the existence of this building, which was found during routine work to create new service routes at the park.

Later analysis, using laser sensing technology, revealed an area with unusual ground disturbance – ground variations and difference in ground height.

Over the last four years, a significant number of archaeological remains were unearthed, including a late Georgian building with a complex design history.

Meanwhile, important archival evidence has been discovered and collected by the National Trust research volunteer team providing valuable information about the history of the site.

Viviana Caroli, National Trust archaeologist said: "The site captured our attention in 2018 and year after year it has gifted us with unexpected stories through its buried remains.

"In January 2022 a resistivity survey was undertaken over the area of the former summerhouse enclosure revealing major buried anomalies consistent with the presence of one or more buried buildings.

"We are back at the site again this year to enhance our understanding of this interesting area which keeps revealing hidden stories of Attingham, its landscape and the people who lived here 200 years ago.

"We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors to the site, to learn more about our work, the history of the summer house and the stories behind the people who commissioned and built it.”

The archaeological dig will take place between September 14 and 23, from 10am to 4pm.

National Trust members and under fives visit Attingham Park for free, admission charges apply for non-members.