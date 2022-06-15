Walkers will be welcome in Wellington this weekend

Photo taken from The Ercall in Telford of Horse at Sunset.

The group Wellington Walkers are Welcome is preparing for an afternoon stroll around the which will give views of the town and beyond.

They will be meeting outside outside Wellington Leisure centre at 2pm for a walk to the lower slopes of the Ercall.

This will be followed by a gentle climb up Maddocks Hill before returning through Limekiln woods.

Organisers promise a perfect walk through shady trees enjoying views of Wellington and beyond.

But they warn that the walk could be a bit muddy in places so it will be a good idea to wear boots or walking shoes

Wellington Walkers are Welcome organises rambles around the area on the first and third Sunday of the month, leaving from the leisure centre.

Details of all the upcoming walks can be found here: http://www.wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk/events