Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walkers will be welcome in Wellington this weekend

By David TooleyWellingtonWhat's OnPublished:

A walking group is offering people the perfect opportunity to get out into the Shropshire countryside this weekend.

Photo taken from The Ercall in Telford of Horse at Sunset.
Photo taken from The Ercall in Telford of Horse at Sunset.

The group Wellington Walkers are Welcome is preparing for an afternoon stroll around the which will give views of the town and beyond.

They will be meeting outside outside Wellington Leisure centre at 2pm for a walk to the lower slopes of the Ercall.

This will be followed by a gentle climb up Maddocks Hill before returning through Limekiln woods.

Organisers promise a perfect walk through shady trees enjoying views of Wellington and beyond.

But they warn that the walk could be a bit muddy in places so it will be a good idea to wear boots or walking shoes

Wellington Walkers are Welcome organises rambles around the area on the first and third Sunday of the month, leaving from the leisure centre.

Details of all the upcoming walks can be found here: http://www.wellingtonwalkersarewelcome.org.uk/events

The group is also working on the Wellington Walking Festival and they say they are making the final checks for the festival programme.

What's On
Entertainment
Wellington
Telford
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News