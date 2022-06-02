WALSALL COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 01/06/2022..Pic at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, where Billionaire Boy is on starring Wolverhamptons very own: Matthew Gordon as Joe Spud..

*Grease, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, until Saturday

With a local cast, live orchestra, original choreography and colourful scenery and costumes, organises are promising an "electrifying" experience.

The original high-school musical features the unforgettable songs made famous by John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John.

*Motown Night, Shropshire Golf Course, Telford, Saturday 7pm

Enjoy the cool sound of Detroit with five hours of music from the Motor City, as well as a two-course meal. The event includes a DJ and disco.

*Circus Vegas, Birmingham NEC Car Park North, until Sunday

If you are suffering Union Jack fatigue, the eye-popping star-spangled excess of Circus Vegas could be the perfect antidote.

Amazing tightrope walkers, stunt riders and an All-American ringmaster, this glitzy performance is a far-removed from jelly and spam sandwiches as you can possibly get.

Tickets must be booked 24 hours before showtime.

*UK Games Expo, NEC Birmingham, June 3-5

For board-game buffs, this event is a must. But it's not just Monopoly and Cluedo, the event celebrates role-play, card games, party games, indeed any game that does not involve an electronic device. So ditch that XBox and get playing.

*Billionaire Boy, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, until Sunday