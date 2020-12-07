Classic Ibiza announces summer 2021 plans for Weston Park show including social distancing 'pods'

Classic Ibiza at Weston Park. Photo: George Heaton

Classic Ibiza, in association with San Miguel, has released tickets for its show at Weston Park on the Staffordshire/Shropshire border on July 17, a blend of Balearic-infused house music performed by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra (USO), headline DJs and vocalists.

Next summer’s show will have an extra hour-long chill-out DJ slot, new tracks, an enhanced light show and extra toilets. Capacity has been reduced in light of the coronavirus crisis and restrictions on gatherings.

If social distancing is required next summer, the concert site will be divided into pods. Pods can be reserved online for free, but some pods including those close to the stage will cost money to book.

Tickets are now on sale at £45 each.

Lisa Ward, director of Revival Productions and Classic Ibiza promoter, said: “Next summer’s show is going to be a blast – I think we’ll all be ready for a party by then. In addition to the safety measures that we have planned, we’ve really upped the ante by extending the programme, adding new tracks and enhancing the already fantastic light show.”

The concert will feature a number of house and dance sets in the grounds of Weston Park.

USO’s Stephen Hussey, Classic Ibiza’s conductor, arranger and musical producer, said: “I love Classic Ibiza – it’s the highlight of my year. There’s a unique pleasure for me in hearing the orchestrations that once existed only in my head being brought to life on stage.

"But the biggest thrill is the vibe and love that we get from our amazing audience. It’s very powerful and so much fun – I’ve really missed it."