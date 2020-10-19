Woolly woodland creatures abound at Attingham Park this half term

Friendly woollen creatures have made the Mile Walk their home Plenty of the woollen creations are Halloween-themed The cute and cuddly creatures were created by Shropshire folk Keelan Jones, eight, is among those enjoying the Woollen Woods

Nature-inspired crafted creations have made their home on a new part of the Mile Walk at Attingham Park for the third annual ‘Woollen Woods’ event. Families can spot their favourite woodland animals along the self-led walk through the woods near Shrewsbury, as well as a few spooky Halloween bats, and spiders.

The event is running from Saturday, October 24, to Sunday, November 1.

The Mile Walk, with its wide variety of trees, is an ideal place to see the captivating colours of autumn.

Rebekah Ingham, events and programming officer, said: “This September we put out an appeal to our visitors and local community to use up some odds and ends of their crafting materials and create some new items to add to the display.

"We’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has donated something this year, and the reaction of visitors to the display has been wonderful. The sights of knitted caterpillars crawling up trees, snails on top of posts and fences, and crafted hedgehogs, rabbits, and mice at home in the woods has been putting smiles on lots of faces.”

Families are encouraged to have a go at some of the National Trust’s ‘50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾” whilst at Attingham Park, and they’ll find some suggestions for these around the Mile Walk.

All visits to Attingham are currently by pre-booked ticket, online via nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park or by calling the National Trust Central Booking Line on 03442 491895.

The parkland, walks, pleasure grounds, walled garden and field of play (with some restrictions) are open daily from 8am. The mansion remains closed currently.

The café, refreshment kiosk in the field of play, and shop are open daily, and there is limited indoor seating inside the café. Tickets to Attingham can be booked up to a week in advance and can be booked on the day (depending upon availability).