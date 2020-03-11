New 10k event coming to Telford with food bank and hospice to benefit

The first Telford & Wrekin 10k will go ahead on April 12, beginning in Southwater and heading west.

There will be road closures in place and organisers say the new UK Athletics-certified route will be suitable for beginners and experienced runners alike.

The race will be started by the mayor of Telford & Wrekin, Councillor Stephen Reynolds.

Registration will be from 8.30am with the race beginning at 9.30am.

It is being organised by Kickass Endurance of Telford, who will also donate to the Severn Hospice.

Kickass Endurance organises long-distance runs at Weston Park and Baggeridge Country Park in Staffordshire, with this new event based in their home town of Telford.

A statement from the company said: "Parking at the event will be free but will require a small donation such as a tin of beans/pasta/tuna which will be collected on the car park next to TGI Fridays and donated to the Telford Foodbank [run by Telford Crisis Support].

"Local businesses in Southwater will be supporting the event by opening early for the runners to use their toilets/grab a coffee before the event. Novello Lounge are also offering free water to all the runners throughout the day.

"Food will be available by Mitchell's Catering throughout the event for refreshments.

"Every participant will be chip timed and receive a goodie bag for completing the race, included in this bag will be a t-shirt, some chocolate (it is Easter Sunday of course), a new bespoke medal and some other goodies from local businesses.

"This year, Telford & Wrekin 10k have been proudly sponsored by many businesses such as Anytime Fitness Telford who will also be warming up the participants ready for the 10k, Telford Podiatry, Wild Survivor, The Digital Glow, and Diamond Taxis who are donating cash prizes of £100 and £50 on the day.

"Telford College and the Bridgnorth Army Cadet Force will also be getting involved in the action, many students from the local college and the cadets have volunteered to marshal at the event to motivate the runners around the course and ensure they are all safe.

"The team are working closely with the local authority to make this new run a regular event on your running calendars."

To enter the race, visit kickassendurance.co.uk

Tickets are £21 plus an admin fee. Discounts will be available to affiliated members and local running clubs.