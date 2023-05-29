Two of the top West Midlands chefs to go head-to-head in competition at restaurant in the region

Liam Dillon

Liam Dillon, who has appeared twice on the BBC's Great British Menu, will take on Michelin-starred Will Holland at The Boat Inn, near Lichfield, on Thursday night.

Will, who made his name at Becasse restaurant in Ludlow, has also appeared on Great British Menu, and has been been tipped to become one of the 10 most influential chefs of the next decade by the Good Food Guide.

He is now executive chef at The Atlantic Hotel in Jersey, and earlier this year he worked with Michel Roux Junior to organise the island's food festival. He has also appeared on James Martin's Saturday Kitchen.

Will Holland

Liam, who grew up in Lichfield, took over The Boat in Walsall Road, Muckley Corner, in 2017 and turned it into a Michelin-recommended, three AA rosette restaurant.

Diners will be treated to a six-course menu, with Liam and Will cooking three courses each, without revealing which ones they are responsible for.

Liam said, “I really do enjoy competing against other chefs as it brings the best out of the both of us. Will is a top chef, and a great raconteur so diners can expect a fun night full of great food and conversation.”

The Boat has been hosting the "Liam Versus..." series, where he takes on other celebrity chefs, for the past four years.

The event starts at 7pm, with tickets priced at £100 per head available on theboatinnlichfield.com