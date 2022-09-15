Top 10 Shrewsbury restaurants according to TripAdvisor - with menus to suit every foodie

The Olive Tree, Frankwell, Shrewsbury.

Whatever makes your mouth water, whether it be a juicy steak or a spicy, aromatic curry, Shrewsbury is home to some incredible restaurants – and you don't need to break the bank.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in the county town that have been applauded on TripAdvisor.

The Olive Tree, Frankwell Island

Their vegan pizza was dubbed 'one of the best ever' by a satisfied reviewer, who enjoyed the combination of toppings.

The centrally located, 'beautiful' restaurant is recommended for its range of gluten free options too.

La Lanterna, St Alkmonds Square

'Fresh, quality ingredients' might be enough to draw you in. The 'little gem' is intimate and full of character.

Their Tripadvisor page is flooded with outstanding reviews. One comment from visitor Jackie reads: "The flavours are amazing and the food is so delicious. Friendly staff and eclectic decor. A must-visit."

Csons, Milk Street

A Moroccan feast awaits adventurous diners, with homemade food and locally sourced ingredients.

Diners love the 'imaginative menu' with one praising the 'sensational food' at a reasonable price.

Istanbul Restaurant, Frankwell

"I couldn't fault one thing that was served" were the words of one happy customer at this Turkish eatery.

The restaurant, which serves shish kebab and traditional dishes, as well as vegetarian and vegan options, is praised for its exceptional, friendly service.

Henry Tudor House, Wyle Cop

Visitors say the lamb dish at Henry Tudor House is 'the best they've had' and contributed to the 'fantastic and memorable experience'.

One Tripadvisor review from Fiona read: "I can quite honestly say it was the best Sunday lunch I have had for years. The quality of the beef and the plentiful vegetables to accompany were of the highest quality and beautifully cooked. "

Avatar, Mardol

Those seeking out the 'best curry in Shrewbury' will likely find it at Avatar, several Tripadvisor reviewers have said.

23-year-old Jacob left an enlightening review: "I may have only been on this planet a mere 23 years, however my experience at Avatar was like no other. In reflection, I can say that the food here is the best I have ever eaten.

"The food here is phenomenal."

Moli, Market Hall

"This is the best Asian food we have had outside the continent."

Moli is a much-loved Chinese restaurant specialising in handmade dumplings and street food such as Vietnamese chicken wings and spring rolls.

Visitors can also buy frozen dumplings to cook at home!

Casa Naranjo, Wyle Cop

Casa Naranjo is a family run tapas bar serving homemade tapas made with fresh ingredients.

One comment on Tripadvisor read: "I had the most amazing evening meal with my wife last night. Garlic mushrooms, giant red prawns and a mixed paella with a bottle of sparkling rose." Doesn't that sound perfect!

Osteria, Mardol

The restaurant's aim is to 'replicate Italian hospitality', by serving traditional, cultural dishes and adding a modern twist.

"A real slice of Italia in the beating heart of a medieval English market town," says one local foodie.

The Yockleton Arms, Stoney Stretton

A cosy inn with over 200 outstanding reviews for its 'five-star food and excellent service'.

The 'gorgeous country pub' has staff who are admired for their warm welcome and smile, with one visitor saying the experience was "excellent from the moment [they] called to book".