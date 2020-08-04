Shropshire restaurants glad to join Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Offering customers 50 per cent off their meal, Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s new scheme hopes to bring about a boost to trade and commence in the restaurant industry after months of closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The scheme is designed to encourage people to visit restaurants, cafes and pubs, which have badly impacted by the lockdown.

With workers furloughed across the sector and many companies closing their doors temporarily, and some for good, the industry has been hit hard by the pandemic.

The scheme hopes to protect jobs and bring more revenue to restaurants. Steve Abbott, general manager at The Peach Tree in Abbey Forgate, Shrewsbury, said the scheme will really benefit them and they were looking forward to being open again.

“We are really excited and happy to be taking part in the Government scheme,” Mr Abbott said.

“We can’t wait to welcome back our customers again after a long break.

"We have really been looking forward to getting going again and we’re really pleased to be involved.”