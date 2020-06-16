Full list of Greggs stores reopening this week in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Greggs has announced it plans to reopen hundreds of stores to customers for takeaways from Thursday with the aim of welcoming sausage roll seekers to the remaining 1,000 sites by early July.

Bosses unveiled the new-look stores, with floor markings, protective clothes for staff and screens at counters among several measures to protect against coronavirus spreading.

There will also be a reduced menu to ensure social distancing in kitchens and workspaces.

Among those reopening this Thursday include branches at Telford, Shrewsbury, Wrexham and Llanelli.

Greggs warned sales are likely to remain subdued as the chain copes with fewer customers allowed in stores at any one time, following a series of small-scale trials near its offices.

As a result of the expected fall in sales, an unspecified proportion of staff “will remain furloughed until sales levels begin returning to normal”, the company said.

The Newcastle-based business has taken a tentative approach to reopening, with management keen to avoid any rushes or overcrowding at sites following its three-month closure.

Advertising

Rivals KFC and McDonald’s have seen long car queues for drive-thru services and non-essential retailers were greeted with hundreds of shoppers waiting to snap up a bargain, as stores were able to reopen their doors on Monday.

Greggs had been allowed to stay open throughout the lockdown, offering takeaway and delivery services.

But bosses declined, saying it felt remaining open would compromise the safety of its employees.

See a full list of stores set to reopen in Shropshire and Mid Wales here: