Birmingham Commonwealth Games wants attendees for virtual dinner date

The event called ‘Dinner With Strangers’ will be held on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21 at 6pm, and will see 22 virtual ‘dates’ take place.

Working with Birmingham-based social enterprise Beatfreeks, Birmingham 2022 is looking for 44 residents of the West Midlands to take part.

Successful applicants will be paired with another individual so that they can chat and explore their similarities and differences, sharing their experience of lockdown and discussing their hopes for the future.

Taking part will be Birmingham-based Mimi-Isabella Cesar, a rhythmic gymnast for Team England.

She said:“This is a challenging time for everyone, and it’s important to still be connected to people. Birmingham 2022 is something to look forward to - and is all about bringing people together, something I believe has never been more important.

"I think it’s great that we still have the opportunity to meet new people from different generations and communities in the West Midlands so that we can share our stories, it could be the start of a lifelong friendship.”

For more information visit the Birmingham 2022 website.