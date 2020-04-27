Menu

The Great Isolation Bake Off: Families across the region get mixing bowls at the ready to create tasty treats

Published:

It's the Great Isolation Bake Off!

Poppy-Mai Maddox has set up 'Princess Poppy's Bakery' with the help of her sister Millie to create cakes for people in Albrighton to raise £185 for the NHS

Creating cakes is the perfect way to bond with your children. And many are also creating sweet delights to say thank you to some of the key workers, in the NHS and elsewhere, who are helping us all to keep going during the lockdown.

Take a look at our gallery of star bakers across the region:

Annette Sibley is making 250 cupcakes a week from her home for key NHS workers

Some of Annette Sibley's creations

Park View Hotel & Hamiltons in Wolverhampton provided sandwiches for NHS staff

Jessica Drew with a plate of her brownies, made with white, milk and dark chocolate

Lisa Broome, from Oxley, Wolverhampton, has been busy in the kitchen creating cakes for her friends on lockdown

One of the cakes created by Lisa Broome, from Oxley, Wolverhampton, for her friends on lockdown

Aine Byrne, aged 9, from Bourton, Much Wenlock, has been improving her baking skills including here creating a mini egg cheesecake

Aine Byrne, aged 9, from Bourton, Much Wenlock, in the kitchen creating fruit scones

Aine Byrne, aged 9, from Bourton, Much Wenlock, has been improving her baking skills including here making burger rolls

Finchfield Nursery worker Anne Myers created this rainbow cake to reward staff working caring for children of key workers

Teacher Deborah Hadley, from Oldbury runs her baking business Dotty About Cakes on the side and has been cooking up a storm in the kitchen creating cakes for NHS workers and for people to send to loved ones

Sam Bruton, 11, from Shrewsbury, baked a birthday cake for his Nanny who has just turned 70. We left it on a bench outside her house.

Alwyn Farmer, from Brierley Hill, who previously lived in Wolverhampton, has been busy in the kitchen creating these bread rolls

Alwyn Farmer, from Brierley Hill, who previously lived in Wolverhampton, has been busy in the kitchen creating this tasty pizza

Becki Lloyd created this white chocolate cheesecake - needed no flour though so was an ideal recipe

Just some of the cake creations by Deborah Hadley

Poppy's cakes are gratefully received

Robyn Glennon, aged two, from Springfield, Shrewsbury, has been baking a chocolate cake whilst in isolation

Cupcakes, brownies and banana bread are among favourite baking challenges being taken on. Breadmaking has also seen a massive surge in popularity since the coronavirus outbreak confined millions of shoppers to their homes.

Both regular bulk buyers and shoppers 'have been purchasing much more than normal', using up existing stocks and leaving shelves bare, said National Association of British and Irish Millers director general, Alex Waugh. Tesco was this week listing 500g and 1.5kg packs of plain flour, as well as 1.5kg packs of self raising and strong white, as out of stock – though brown, wholemeal and alternative flour SKUs were still available.

On Asda’s website, some Homepride, McDougalls and Be-Ro SKUs were out of stock.

Shoppers are 'reconnecting with home baking out of both need and pleasure during this challenging time', according to the founder of flour firm Doves Farm Clare Marriage.

Meanwhile, millers are working around the clock to up flour production, producing 3.5 to four million bags weekly by running lines at maximum capacity.

