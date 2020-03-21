Restaurant offering free food and delivery to elderly in generous community spirit

The Spice Empire in Cleobury Mortimer has begun offering free food and delivery to the elderly who are struggling while in self-isolation or quarantine in fears over coronavirus.

Owner Wasim Kabir said it was the least they could do to help people and he understands that people are worrying about the elderly, as he is worried about his grandparents as well.

"People are really struggling here and it is a horrible virus," Wasim said.

"It is in our culture to look after one another. The initiative has been really popular. I'm still working my way through all the nice messages we have received."

In a post on their Facebook page on Wednesday, the restaurant said to help each other out, they would offer the elderly support by providing any food free of charge.

Wasim said many families have contacted them concerned about loved ones they can't reach.

"One family that contacted us is in self-isolation and so they need help – we always try to support the community," he said.

"We can physically see strains happening on businesses. Our takeaway service is a lot busier anyway. We have got food and we can provide it with our delivery drivers.

"We have all got grandparents. It is an unfortunate time. Cleobury is well known for its community spirit.

"In the meantime we are obviously trying to stay as safe as possible, for our staff. We ask people to be open with us.

"Some families are really struggling. Sometimes you can't even afford food let alone coming out to get it."

Wasim also said that the Prime Minister's speech took its toll on the business as there were no clear instructions.

"It really makes your mind think. The moment Boris Johnson mentioned about restaurants and pubs it took an effect.

"We had calls from people asking if we were open as normal."