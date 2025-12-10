‘The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run stands out as an annual highlight’: Petition to bring back town’s tractor run passes 1,000 signatures

Bridgnorth Young Farmers Josh Barratt and Tom Wellings started the Bridgnorth Christmas Tractor Run in 2021.

The event has become hugely popular, with Bridgnorth welcoming more than 200 tractors trundling through the town, watched by hundreds of onlookers.

The tractor run has raked in a massive £58,000 for charities and good causes since it began but the event was cancelled this year.

Josh Barratt said in October that they had to cancel the event over safety fears, adding: “Due to laws, legislations and increasing liability presented to us as the event has grown, it is no longer possible for us to continue at a safe level.

“Safety has always been our priority from the start in 2021, not just for drivers, but for spectators as well.”

Following the announcement, a petition was started by resident Lindsey Taylor, which has now seen more than 1,000 sign it, showing support for the tractor run and calling for its return.

Bridgnorth Christmas Tractor Run as it passes Bridgnorth High Street.

Lindsey said: “The Bridgnorth Festive Charity Tractor Run stands out as an annual highlight, bringing joy, unity, and compassion to our community.

“The atmosphere is electric as families and friends gather to witness this awe-inspiring procession. It's an evening filled with laughter, joy, and a profound sense of togetherness, transcending generations and backgrounds.”

Josh Barratt welcomed the petition, saying they were hoping to bring the tractor event back.

He said: “We are not placing any form of blame on any party for the cancellation of the event. It was a decision made by us from a safety perspective. Something we are hoping to overturn with the correct guidance.

“Signing something like this allows us to show why we do what we do.”

Following the cancellation of the tractor run this year, Bridgnorth Young Farmers have organised a carol evening in the town on Wednesday, at St. Leonard's Church between 6pm and 8pm.

The petition to support the Bridgnorth Festive Tractor Run is still open at https://www.change.org/p/support-the-bridgnorth-festive-charity-tractor-run-2025.