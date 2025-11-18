Wolves legend to switch on Bridgnorth's Christmas lights - here's when

The event will return to High Street on the afternoon of Friday, November 28, the town council said, with the official switch-on taking place at 6pm.

The High Street and Whitburn Street will be closed for the duration of the event.

Bridgnorth Town Council has collaborated with Dangerous Sheep Events and Heritage Concept and Design to deliver a programme of entertainment for the community throughout the switch-on, including live music, festive stalls, food and drink and of course Father Christmas will be making an appearance.

The guest of honour for the night is Steve Bull, who scored 306 goals in a glittering career for Wolves and earned 13 England caps.

The Christmas lights switch-on was cancelled last year due to bad weather.

"The coordination of this event requires considerable effort, and appreciation is extended to the staff at Bridgnorth Town Council for their dedication," a spokesperson said.

"The town council is collaborating with Dangerous Sheep Events and Heritage Concept and Design to deliver an engaging evening for the community."