Tickets to see Santa in Bridgnorth go on sale

Christmas lovers have reason to celebrate as Bridgnorth Garden Centre’s much-loved grotto returns to the Shropshire store this weekend.

Opening from Saturday (November 22), the centre promises a festive experience packed with cheer and activities to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. Santa himself will be visiting the garden centre with his elves, spreading joy to families and little ones.

Santa with the garden centre manager Steph Woolley

Children will receive a special gift and a personal message, while parents can take their own photos to capture the moment. A photobooth option will also be available on the day for those who want to make their visit even more memorable.

Tickets start at £19.99 and include an up to 40-minute group grotto experience and a present. Each child ticket includes two adult tickets free of charge.

There are also two other grotto experiences for babies and toddlers, as well as a quiet grotto designed for children with autism or additional needs who may find the usual grotto overwhelming.

Steph Woolley, centre manager at Bridgnorth Garden Centre, said: “We’re so excited to welcome families back to our Christmas Grotto this year. Santa’s visit always brings so much joy, and our team can’t wait to share the magic of the season with everyone who comes along.”

Tickets are available now. For bookings and more information, visit https://www.britishgardencentres.com/events/?location=bridgnorth-garden-centre.