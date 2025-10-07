Steam rally with a difference is on its way to Severn Valley Railway station

The two groups are holding a 'mini gala' featuring a line-up of more than 10 road-going miniature steam engines.

Bridgnorth station

The event on November 1 and 2, takes places at Bridgnorth Station, SVR's northernmost station and will feature plenty to see across the weekend, including a Foden steam lorry, Burrel steam roller and Fowler ploughing engine.

Chris Thomas, Bridgnorth’s station master said: “It will be a delight for us all to see such impressive examples of miniature engineering in operation, and such a wide variety of different ideas.

“In particular, the 'Waterous' engine; although many think it must be a one-off, this is in fact a model of a production run of over 2,000 examples that were constructed in Ontario for use in North America.”

Heritage train services are running along the 16.5-mile line between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster all weekend, for what will be the final two days of the 2025 season.

The railway will then close for a few weeks, to ready itself for the start of its Christmas season, which includes the brand-new Elf Express departing from Bridgnorth, and the Santa Steam Special from Kidderminster.

For more information and tickets, please visit svr.co.uk.