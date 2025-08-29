'A new standard for what the festival can be' - Organisers declare Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival a 'record-breaker'

Organisers say the 2025 Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival was "the most successful in its history, drawing record crowds, creating unforgettable memories, and filling the town with music, laughter, and community spirit over the August Bank Holiday weekend".

The festivities kicked off last Friday with the Campfire Jam at the Courtyard, where more than 70 people came together to share songs, play music, and forge new friendships around the fire.

On Saturday, the events moved to Castle Gardens with a lively pub quiz hosted by Mastermind finalist Ben Spicer and drawing more than 20 teams.

The Quayside stage last Monday

The day continued with a full programme of live music and culminated in a ceilidh from Urban Folk Theory. This saw young and old alike fill the dance floor, making it such a hit that organisers are already planning to bring it back for next year’s festival.

Fun in the sun on Monday

Sunday saw Bridgnorth High Street transformed into a festival site, with food stalls, street performers, a lively bar, and a main stage packed that hosted a string of music acts, ending with a headline performance from Rob Clamp and the Ashmen - a band that festival-goers are still buzzing about.

It was a record-breaking attendance

The celebrations were rounded off in style on Monday at the Quayside Stage. The day featured a hugely popular drumming workshop with Ronnie Prudence, which had queues from the outset, alongside food, drink, and entertainment.

Westley and Jen Bone of ShireFolk, who organised this year's festival, said: “We have never been so busy, and we cannot thank our wonderful volunteers enough for all their hard work and smiles throughout the weekend.

"They were there from morning to night, keeping people safe and helping us put on these amazing events. This year has set a new standard for what the festival can be.

"With record attendance, unforgettable performances, and community spirit shining at every turn, this year’s festival has proven to be the best yet - and the countdown to next year has already begun."